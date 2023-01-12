As the 2022 NFL season ended for the Las vegas Raiders, they are already looking forward to work for the 2023 campaign and they have activated 'Tom Brady's plan' to add the quarterback this year.

The Las Vegas Raiders need a new quarterback and they might have the perfect option for the job. According to reports, the AFC West team has activated 'Tom Brady's plan' to add the pending free-agent for the 2023 season.

An era has ended in Las Vegas this January 12, 2023. Derek Carr announced he won't be returning with the Raiders for the next season as the team wants to trade him and the quarterback wants a fresh start somewhere else.

As they are looking for a new quarterback to lead the offense, Tom Brady's name emerges as the best opportunity for the Raiders and they have initiated the plan to sign him as soon as possible.

Raiders want to add Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2023 season

The 2023 free-agency class wil have Tom Brady as the biggest representative of it. The quarterback has not signed a new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he may search for a new landing spot for the next season.

With Derek Carr's exit announcement, there's a spot for a new quarterback to arrive. As of today, Jarrett Stidham would be the starter, but the team wants an elite player for the position.

According to Albert Breer, the Las Vegas Raiders have activated the plan to sign Tom Brady in 2023. Head coach Josh McDaniels would be key on the negotiation to add the 45-year-old as free-agent.

It won't be easy to sign Brady as he has the option to stay with the Buccaneers. If Tom decides Tampa Bay over Las Vegas, the Raiders would look for Jimmy Garoppolo, per Breer's information.