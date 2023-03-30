Even though the Las Vegas Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo recently, they could add another quarterback soon. The AFC West team secretly met with a top prospect of the 2023 NFL Draft to see the possibility of adding him.

With Derek Carr out of the team, Josh McDaniels had to find a solid replacement for the 32-year-old. The were looking for a veteran quarterback and Jimmy Garoppolo was the best option available for them.

However, they know Jimmy G is just a quick solution for their problems. The team is trying to find a rookie quarterback, and they could possibly draft one this year with the 7th-overall pick.

The 2023 NFL Draft is really close and all the teams are searching for the best prospects to add. The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 7 pick, which could be useful for adding a quarterback.

For this reason, the Raiders have met with Anthony Richardson, one of the best quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL Draft class. The Florida player had dinner with the AFC West squad on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the No. 7 pick may not be enough to land the quarterback, who had an amazing NFL Scouting Combine and surprised everybody. The team might need to go higher in the Draft in order to select who could be their franchise quarterback for a long time.