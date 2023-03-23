The Las Vegas Raiders are building a new team around Jimmy Garoppolo. To strengthen their offense after losing multiple players this month, they have given the quarterback a new weapon.

Jimmy Garoppolo gets a new weapon for his offense at the Raiders

The Raiders want to leave behind what happened last year. They ended with a 6-11 record in 2022, so they made some changes and brought Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Derek Carr.

But Garoppolo is not the only new player in Las Vegas. They have made multiple changes in their roster in order to help the quarterback succeed and prove why he was the best option for them.

After losing Darren Waller, who was traded to the New York Giants, the Raiders signed Austin Hooper. The tight end will join former Texan OJ Howard in a remarkable duo that will definitely be useful for Garoppolo.

Hooper arrives after a disappointing season with the Titans, where he only started two games with 41 receptions for 444 yards and only two touchdowns.