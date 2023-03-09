After their Super Bowl LVI victory, the Los Angeles Rams struggles in the 2022 NFL season with the quarterback position. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, the NFC West team has made a final decision on whether keeping Matthew Stafford or Baker Mayfield.

The Los Angeles Rams had a terrible 2022 NFL season. The NFC West squad couldn't properly defend their Super Bowl LVI title after struggling with the quarterback position. Now, they have made a final decision on who will they keep for the 2023 campaign: Matthew Stafford or Baker Mayfield.

Stafford was a key piece for the Rams in their Super Bowl LVI victory against the Bengals. He had an amazing season, but he couldn't play the entire 2023 campaign due to a neck injury and it was a major impact for the team.

With Stafford injured, the Rams had to bring in Baker Mayfield, who had been released midseason by the Panthers. He ended the campaign with a 1-3 record, but the front office was really impressed by his performances despite the defeats.

Rams are not trying to trade Matthew Stafford, move on from Baker Mayfield

Back in 2021, the Los Angeles Rams decided to trade with the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford, They gave away two first-round picks, a third rounder, and Jared Goff. The move paid off for the NFC West team when the quarterback lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy at the end of that season.

Even though rumors said the Rams were moving on from Matthew Stafford, they are not. Les Snead, the team's general manager, has denied they are trying to trade him and it seems like they are not going to offer a contract extension to Baker Mayfield, who's a pending free agent.

“We’re going to definitely rely on Matthew, he’s definitely one of our pillars,” Les Snead said about the Rams quarterback situarion, per The Athletic. “He’s definitely someone we’re going to rely on … as we remodel this.”

As for Mayfield's future, it is uncertain if the quarterback would agree to be Stafford's backup in 2023. He's reportedly being followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and being a starter would definitely be more attractive for him.