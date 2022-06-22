His NFL career is over after 17 long seasons, without a Super Bowl title his career was relatively good, he played for nine franchises. Check here what he is doing now.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will be remembered as a quarterback who never played in the NFL postseason but he is the quarterback with the most passing yards and passing touchdowns without playoff appearances. His first team was the Los Angeles Rams in 2005 and his last franchise were the Washington Commanders in 2021.

His career was not the best, after 17 seasons Fitzpatrick barely had a winning season in 2015 with the New York Jets (10-6), also that was his season with a pair of personal records with 3,905 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

Ryan had two nicknames during his NFL career, one was Fitzmagic and the other Fitztragic, the first was when he played well and the team won, but when things went wrong and Fitzpatrick suffered from inconsistency people called him Fitztragic.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's new job for the upcoming 2022 season

Fitzpatrick will work for Amazon on the upcoming 2022-2023 NFL season on the Thursday Night Football broadcast on Prime Video. Fitzpatrick will be part of the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage, but it is not yet confirmed if he will be alone or accompanied. His salary was not disclosed.

It is not the first time that a quarterback has joined a sports network after his retirement, other quarterbacks have worked for ESPN, CBS, FOX among other big networks and radio stations, in addition to Tom Brady already signed his deal to work as an announcer after his retreat.

