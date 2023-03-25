The San Francisco 49ers have one of the most complete rosters in the league, but they had a void to fill after losing Robbie Gould. Now they decided to trade for a kicker to replace the veteran.

In 2021 the San Francisco 49ers surprised everybody in the league when they traded for the third overall pick. This time the decision they made wasn’t that risky, although it is still a rare call because they went for a kicker.

The 49ers don’t have a passive front office. They are always looking for opportunities to make the team better, just like they tried with the draft two years ago. Trey Lance hasn’t shown anything yet in his first two seasons in the NFL, but that won’t stop the team from making moves.

The offseason already saw them swing big in free agency. Despite having arguably the best defense with a superstar like Nick Bosa in it, they gave former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave a big contract. This new addition was way cheaper.

San Francisco 49ers acquire a new kicker

The kicker of the 49ers has been Robbie Gould since Kyle Shanahan was hired as the head coach. His stay there was of total consistency even though he wasn’t young. Gould left the team as a free agent, that’s why they needed to bring in someone to have that role.

San Francisco completed a trade with Carolina for kicker Zane Gonzalez. The price is almost non-existent since it’s only a conditional swap of 2025 late-round picks, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It wasn’t expensive, although it’s still rare that a team goes this route to find a player at that position. Gonzalez didn’t play in 2022 because a groin injury forced him to miss the whole season.