Brock Purdy was spectacular with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 season. Read here to check out when the quarterback will come back from injury.

The San Francisco 49ers will be favorites to win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl in the 2023 season. Though their championship hopes were derailed by injuries against the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, this team have key pieces such as Nick Bosa or Christian McCaffrey to make another run.

Of course, it's impossible to forget how rookie quarterback Brock Purdy emerged as an incredible player. When Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo got injured, Purdy became a sensation leading the 49ers all the way to the NFC Championship game.

The problem for Brock Purdy was that, just one step away from the Super Bowl, an elbow injury left him with no chance to compete at the highest level facing the Eagles. Now, in major news for the San Francisco 49ers, there's a timeline for his return.

How long Brock Purdy will be out with the San Francisco 49ers?

Brock Purdy injured his right elbow during the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The hit in the first quarter left him with no chances to throw the ball for the remainder of the game and, in some part of it, Josh Johnson came in as backup.

So, Brock Purdy finally got surgery after the tear on his ulnar collateral ligament and the team confirmed a first possible timetable for recovery. "San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery with renowned specialist Dr. Keith Meister this morning. Dr. Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy's right elbow. Purdy is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months."

However, the three months are just to start throwing. A full-recovery process will definitely take longer and that's why the first estimate is around six months to be back. The bright side of the story is that the procedure could have ended with a worse diagnosis. The scenario of missing the entire 2023 season was real, but, that won't happen. He could be ready in September.