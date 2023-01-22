Saquon Barkley definitely changed everything for the New York Giants. Unfortunately, he may have played his last game with the NFC East team and the running back has shared an honest thought about it.

This offseason will be very important for the New York Giants. They could lose Saquon Barkley as he's a pending free-agent. Now, the running back has addressed the situation and has shared an honest thought on what could have been his last game with the NFC East squad.

Saquon Barkley entered the league in 2018 when the Giants drafted him with the 2nd-overall pick. Since then, he has been a very dominant running back and one of the best in his position in the entire NFL.

But now, things may change for him in 2023. He's set to become a free-agent for the next campaign and the running back has talked about how it feels to have played his possible last match with the Giants.

Will Saquon Barkley stay with the Giants in 2023? Here's the RB's opinion

The free-agency has started for Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. The running back will have to talk with the team in order to see if both parties can reach an agreement and continue for 2023.

The Giants were eliminated from the 2022 season after losing in the Divisional round against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, Barkley has shared his thoughts on his possible last game with New York being a defeat.

"I can't envision that being my last time in a Giants uniform," Saquon told reporters in the Giants locker room. "I've been vocal about how I feel, where I want to be and where I want to stay. It's out of my hands. And that's part of the business, but everyone knows how I feel."

The running back also revealed he's going to talk with his agent this week to see if they could reach an agreement with theGiants as he wants to stay, but only with a good offer by New York.