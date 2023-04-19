The Bills have fallen short last season, failing to reach the AFC Championship game for the second straight year. Therefore, Buffalo is going through many changes to come back stronger in the 2023 NFL season.

Josh Allen is committed to taking less risks, Brandon Beane is expected to make a few more moves before Week 1 and Sean McDermott made changes to his coaching staff. The one change they didn't want to make was at defense, but they had no option.

Leslie Frazier stepped down from his role as defensive coordinator, and instead of hiring a new man for the job, McDermott decided he will call the defensive plays himself. Many are concerned he will be overwhelmed with so many tasks, but he doesn't look worried about it.

Bills HC Sean McDermott says he's comfortable with calling the defensive plays

"First and foremost, we've got a really good staff on the defensive side, and the offensive side, special teams as well," McDermott said, via NFL.com. "But I wouldn't be able to do this without a really strong staff on the defensive side in particular. It's almost like you've got to have kind of a two-track mind. One as a head coach, and then also as a defensive coordinator. But it's been great to this point. I was excited yesterday to get in the room a little bit, that group, the defense, and kind of rolling up my sleeves and getting back to wearing that hat again. So I'm excited about it.

“It’s part of how I got here," he continued. "So I just think you’ll be in the defensive staff room, having those critical conversations that come up solving problems, trying to evolve where we need to evolve, and where the game is going. And then working hand in hand with our players. Again, that’s been mostly the assistants to this point. Then together with the staff figuring some things out and it just feels good. It feels natural. And we’ll see where it goes in the future.”

McDermott knows a thing or two about calling the defensive plays. After all, he worked his way up as a defensive coordinator, serving for the Eagles for two years (2009-2010) and later for the Panthers between 2011 and 2016. Even though he's been a head coach in Buffalo since 2017, it's safe to say McDermott still has it in him.