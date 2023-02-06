Sean Payton has recently arrived at the Denver Broncos and is already implementing significant changes. The head coach has imposed a first restricion on Russell Wilson, which may not be well received by the quarterback.

Sean Payton has a strong restriction for Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos pursued Sean Payton and made an offer to the New Orleans Saints for his release as head coach. This major move by the AFC West team raises expectations for immediate results from the Super Bowl XLIV champion.

One of the main objectives for Denver's front office is that Russell Wilson feels comfortable with a head coach that can handle top quarterbacks, just like Payton did with Drew Brees at New Orleans.

Now, Payton has addressed a situation that really surprised him at his arrival to Denver: Russell Wilson's 'special' benefits. The head coach is not very comfortable with the treatment the quarterback has received the last year.

"Yeah, I'm not too familiar with that," Payton said when asked about Russell Wilson having personal coaches in the building last season and if that will continue with him as head coach. "That's foreign to me. That's not going to take place here. Our staff and players will be here and that will be it."