In NFL history, there have been amazing tight ends, and Shannon Sharpe is one of those. He is a member of the Hall of Fame, with three Super Bowl rings and tons of milestones with his name on it. However, he can't stop analyzing the best players of his position and it was Travis Kelce's turn to hear a bold statement of his career made by the living legend.

Shannon Sharpe will always be remembered by the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens. He won two Super Bowls with the ones from Colorado and one more with the AFC North squad.

As of today, he holds the milestone for more receiving yards in a game by a tight end with 214. However, he perfectly knows there's someone who can break that record easily in the near future: Travis Kelce.

Shannon Sharp makes astonishing statement about Travis Kelce

However, Sharpe knows his spot as one of the best tight ends could be in danger. Travis Kelce has been part of the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013 and he has broken a lot of milestones during that time.

Speaking on the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast, Sharpe made a bold statement about Travis' career. The Hall of Famer thinks the Chiefs player is the best tight end ever due to the impact he has in key games.

"The thing that I love most about him -- You look at the regular season numbers, and he's better in the postseason than he is the regular season," Sharpe said to Travis and Jason Kelce. "What we call him is a big game. The bigger the moment, the bigger he plays. Who the hell you think Patrick's gonna throw the ball to? He'll throw it to him. They know that, 80,000 people know that, Patrick Mahomes knows that, he knows they're throwing the ball, and the defense knows he's gonna get the ball.

"And somehow he still finds a way to come down with the football. When it's all said and done, I don't know how you make an argument that says Trav isn't the greatest tight end."

Travis took those words with modesty. "I can tell you one: I got knocked the f--k out against Tennessee and I did not show up that second half," Kelce laughed. "No, I don't remember that, that's the thing. I was concussed, Unc."