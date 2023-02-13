Patrick Mahomes is seen as the future of the NFL. Now, Stephen A. Smith has made a risky comparison between him and Tom Brady after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback led his team to the victory in the Super Bowl LVII.

The 27-year-old quarterback is seen as the future of the NFL with two Super Bowl rings won. Of course it is natural to start comparing him with Tom Brady, one of the greatest players in history, but now Stephen A. Smith has taken this discussion to another level.

Stephen A. Smith sees Patrick Mahomes as the next Tom Brady

The Super Bowl LVII has given Patrick Mahomes the perfect chance to fight for a place in the elite group of the best players in NFL history. He completely changed the Kansas City Chiefs for good, giving the organization two Super Bowls in four years.

After the victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes was selected as the Super Bowl LVII MVP. Two trophies in one night is definitely something to brag about and that's why he's already being compared with Tom Brady.

On ESPN's First Take the day after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in the Super Bowl LVII, Stephen A. Smith was questioned if he thinks Mahomes will be close to Tom Brady's seven Vince Lombardi trophies.

"I think he can because when you see the importance of the quarterback position, how dynamic and mercurial he is, you can't prepare for him," answered the football analyst.

"To lose Tyreek Hill in the offseason, who I consider to be one of the top three to five wide receivers in the National Football League, and still have the No. 1 offense in points, in yards, and then to go in the playoffs and beat Jacksonville, beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

"And then go up against the Philadelphia Eagles defense, be down ten points, on one leg basically and come back and beat them in the second half.

"When you pull stuff like that off, it's very difficult to talk about what you can't do. He has shown that there's very little he can't do as a quarterback."