The Tennessee Titans had a very underwhelming season in 2022, so some changes were expected. Head coach Mike Vrabel started where most of their problems were. Check out who he chose to be the new offensive coordinator among other modifications in the staff.

Tennessee have been a consistent franchise for the last couple of years. With Vrabel in charge they became one of the best teams in the league despite not having a star at quarterback. They even got to the AFC Championship game in the 2019 season.

Although their problems on offense were the main reason why they ended with a 7-10 record. The trade that sent A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles on draft day was a bad decision for them that couldn’t be fixed. An injury to QB Ryan Tannehill wasn’t helpful either, but they are trying to get back on track with a new OC.

Who is the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans?

The Titans had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season. Even with a stellar production from Derrick Henry, they weren’t able to get anything going. That led to the team not keeping Todd Downing in that role.

They are instead promoting Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator. Tennessee hired him as the Passing Game Coordinator in 2022 and now they are elevating him to this new position.

This was just one of the many changes Vrabel made in the Titans’ staff. Charles London is replacing Kelly in his job being the QB coach as well, Chris Harris is the Defensive Pass Game Coordinator and CB coach, and Lori Locust is part of the Defensive Quality Control. Another meaningful modification was moving Jason Houghtaling to offensive line coach.