Caitlin Clark isn’t the only WNBA star who decided to not participate in this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend. While it was expected New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu to join Stephen Curry in a 3-point shootout contest as they did last year, they all agreed to not have a rematch.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass told The Athletic: “We weren’t able to land on a plan we thought would raise the bar off of last year’s special moment. We all agreed not to proceed and will instead keep the focus on All-Star Sunday’s new format.”

According to the outlet, neither Ionescu nor Curry were interested in a rematch unless they could expand it to include Clark and Curry’s former teammate Klay Thompson. So, when Clark declined the invitation, the idea was dropped.

The report says that the league tried to bring them back, even suggesting to push the contest to Sunday during a break in the All-Star game, but it didn’t pick up steam. Last year, the 3-point contest was one of the highlights of the All-Star weekend. Curry won with a narrow margin.

Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu during the 3-point contest in 2024 (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Curry, a two-time winner of the NBA’s 3-point contest, will not compete in this year’s event on Saturday. Instead, the 11-time All-Star will take part in the league’s new All-Star tournament as a member of Shaquille O’Neal’s team, joining LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Meanwhile, Saturday night’s festivities will feature the traditional skills challenge, 3-point shootout, and dunk contest.

Sabrina Ionescu said she will be part of the NBA All-Star weekend this year

Earlier this month, Ionescu told USA Today she would attend All-Star Weekend but was unsure if she would be on the court against Curry. “Whether it happens this year or in the future, we both have a lot of basketball left, so we’ll definitely get to it at some point,” Ionescu said in the story.

“It’s kind of TBD on that. But I am excited to get to the Bay. Obviously, I am from the Bay, so my whole family is very excited to be able to see me and welcome me home,” she told the outlet. She also had expressed her desire to partner up with Clark in a contest.

Cameron Brink said that Clark didn’t need the NBA

Clark’s representatives confirmed in late January that the Fever guard declined the invitation to join the 3-point contest. “Caitlin will not be at the NBA All-Star. She wants her first 3-point contest to be at WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis,” her reps at Excel Sports Management said.

“Good for her,” Brink said on her podcast, Straight to Cam. “She doesn’t need to do it, and it’s like, why can’t an NBA player come to WNBA All-Star and do it?” she added. Brink said that the Fever star needed “a break,” and that the contest “did not benefit her. She doesn’t need more publicity.”

The WNBA All-Star 2025 will take place in Indianapolis, with the All-Star Game happening Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Meanwhile, the WNBA season officially begins in May.