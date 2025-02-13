Stephen Curry shares candid thoughts on playing against former teammate Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors fell to the injury-plagued Dallas Mavericks in a tightly contested 111-107 game, with Kyrie Irving leading the way for Dallas with 42 points. However, this season, every matchup between the two teams has garnered attention due to the ongoing rivalry between Warriors teammates-turned-opponents Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The two “Splash Brothers” spent 14 seasons together in Golden State, becoming the cornerstone of the franchise alongside Draymond Green. Together, they helped the Warriors secure four NBA championships. But after Thompson’s role diminished last season, he made the decision to join the Mavericks, where he’s been performing well.

For Curry, it had to be a surreal experience facing Thompson for the first time, as they formed one of the greatest duos in NBA history. But over time, Curry admitted that while it was initially strange, it has become more natural as the season progresses.

“Yeah, every rep does help to kind of get over the shock of still seeing him in a different jersey,” Curry said in a press conference after the Warriors’ loss, via ClutchPoints. “But once you kinda lock in to the game after the first game back in the Bay, it’s gotten a little bit more … normal.” As of now, Thompson leads the matchup 2-1.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stand on the court in the first half at Chase Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Curry on a hypothetical departure of Draymond Green

In a recent appearance on The TK Show with Tim Kawakami, Curry was asked about a hypothetical scenario in which Draymond Green was no longer part of the Warriors, effectively ending the “Golden Dynasty.” Curry responded that it would be “extremely difficult” to see his longtime teammate and fellow cornerstone leave the only NBA team he’s ever known.

“Any type of scenario that where this ends and, you know, Klay’s not here, either one of us isn’t here,” Curry explained. “Like, I never foresaw that being a reality.” While Curry understands that the business side of the NBA means players can be traded, he admitted it would be hard to envision any of the trio finishing their careers anywhere else but Golden State.

“You just hope you handle it the right way—with respect and dignity,” Curry continued. “I’m not saying that’s the way it’s going, but it would be extremely difficult to see a reality where neither one of us finished our career here“.

Curry can’t imagine Warriors without Steve Kerr as HC

Just as Curry holds deep respect for Green and Thompson, he also feels a strong bond with head coach Steve Kerr, who has been with the Warriors since taking over the coaching reins in 2014.

“I couldn’t imagine it, no,” Curry boldly replied when asked if he could picture another coach at the Warriors’ helm. “And our job is to make sure that doesn’t happen. Like, keep figuring out ways to be relevant in the conversation, because I know as soon as we’re not, neither one of us would kind of see it the same way”.