NFL News: Saints HC Kellen Moore sends unclear message on QB Derek Carr’s future

Kellen Moore has officially assumed the role of head coach of the New Orleans Saints, one of the worst teams of the 2024 NFL season. One issue the franchise will have to resolve is the terms of continuity with quarterback Derek Carr, who has been mentioned by the team’s new tactical leader.

Moore was unsure about Carr and his future. The new head coach’s opinion is important because the 33-year-old quarterback is in a contract situation with the Saints. The veteran has a $51.4 million impact on the 2025 salary cap, and New Orleans currently rank last in salary cap room for 2025 and will have to make space.

“I wouldn’t take a pay cut, especially with what I’ve shown on the field. Restructure? Absolutely. I’ll always help the team that way,” the former Las Vegas Raiders said in January about his situation with the Saints. In that context, Moore didn’t dodge the question of Carr as the starting QB next season.

Kellen Moore’s message about Carr

“Derek’s a tremendous quarterback in this league. I’ve had so much respect for him, the journey he’s been on. He’s a starter in this league. He’s a premier player in this league. Really excited to team up with him and go through this process,” Moore said of Carr at the press conference.

While Moore praised Carr and acknowledged that he’s the starter, at no point did he say whether he plans to use him next season. The Saints will have to decide what their plans are for the 33-year-old quarterback. With the offseason just beginning, there are several possible scenarios.

Will Carr stay with the Saints?

Carr already has $10 million guaranteed coming his way. If the Saints don’t release him by March 15, his $30 million salary for 2025 will be fully guaranteed, which would make it more difficult to move him after that. Restructuring his contract to keep the quarterback for at least one season could be a more than likely move for New Orleans.

If the Saints and Carr do not reach an agreement, New Orleans will likely consider a trade or cut him outright. Ultimately, the franchise that has Moore as its new head coach has to free up space and there is no sure answer yet.