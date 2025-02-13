Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic reveals his plans for the NBA All-Star break

While it may feel like a distant memory, it has been just under two weeks since Luka Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Slovenian superstar has already put behind him a calf injury that sidelined him for over a month and has now played two games with his new team. With the NBA All-Star break approaching, the guard shared his plans for the days ahead.

“I think approaching this break, we get to rest,” Doncic said during the press conference following the Lakers‘ loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at Delta Center. “For me, it’s more mental rest than anything else. But I still gotta work. I can’t wait to go back to playing.”

The unexpected trade that took Luka from Dallas to Los Angeles, combined with the adjustment to a new team, new environment, and new teammates, has likely weighed on the 25-year-old’s mind over the past few days. “Just a mental break for me,” he explained. “Work out, and just try to spend time with my family.”

Having played only two games since recovering from his injury, Doncic knows he still has room for improvement before he reaches his best form. “It’s good, just getting back in rhythm,” the Slovenian guard said when asked about the status of his calf.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of a game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2025.

“You can’t really practice the five-on-five stuff. It’s way different in games,” he continued, stressing that game minutes are essential for his development. “I’m just happy to be back out there, and I’m trying to win and play games.”

How did Doncic fare in his first games with the Lakers?

While Doncic’s first two games with the Los Angeles Lakers were far from disappointing, it’s clear that his performances are still a work in progress and far from the brilliance he displayed over the past few seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

In his debut against the Utah Jazz last Monday at Crypto.com Arena, the guard played 24 minutes, contributing 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Two days later, the two teams faced off again, this time in Salt Lake City, where Doncic’s production remained similar: 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in 23 minutes of play.

When will Doncic and the Lakers play again?

As Doncic noted, the NBA All-Star break offers an opportunity for both physical and mental rest, allowing players to recharge for the second half of the season. After their Wednesday night game against the Utah Jazz, the Los Angeles Lakers will have several days off before their next contest.

The team will return to action on Wednesday, February 19, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where they will host the Charlotte Hornets. The following night, they will travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers at Moda Center.