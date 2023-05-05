Tom Brady signed a huge contract with Fox to transition from player to broadcaster, but that future was put in jeopardy according to some reports. The seven-time Super Bowl champion responded with a sharp message.

The most accomplished player in NFL history decided to retire following the 2022 season. Tom Brady’s future was set to be with Fox as a broadcaster after signing a massive contract, although that was put into question yesterday.

There is no doubt that Brady will me missed on the field and the speculation around his next steps will remain. A few weeks ago, rumors linking him again with the Miami Dolphins emerged given his vague answer in that regard.

For the seven-time Super Bowl champion everything must be done perfectly. That’s why he has already been taking time to learn about his new role as a commentator. His position seems to be so firm that he took to social media to disprove the recent reports.

Is Tom Brady backing out of his deal with Fox?

Brady is supposed to start working with Fox in the 2024 season, but that was questioned yesterday. “It was at 51% that he’s going to do it to 49%, with the reasoning it’s so much money, he’ll try it for a year. However, I’ve talked to a couple people recently close to Brady and I kind of feel like I’m going more 49% chance he does it, 51% chance he doesn’t”, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post said.

Reports around that then multiplied the effect suggesting he was backing out of his megadeal, although the GOAT clarified his position with a simple comment on Instagram. “Fake news”, Brady wrote in a post made by Sports Illustrated stating he “may be re-considering his options as he settles into his life after football”. Based on his firm message everything points to him being part of the Fox broadcasting booth next year.