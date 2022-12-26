With the 2022 NFL regular season ending, the Miami Dolphins need to get the last victories in order to get a ticket to the Playoffs. Unfortunately, Tua Tagovailoa's injury comes at the worst time possible and their chances might drop a lot soon.

Tua Tagovailoa has had a remarkable 2022 NFL season, but he wants more. Unfortunately, the Miami Dolphins quarterback might not help his team a lot in the last two games as his injury comes at the worst time possible for them.

There's no doubt that Tua Tagovailoa is a great quarterback. He has the quality to become a very dominant player, but unfortunately the injuries have been part of his career and are not letting him shine.

Now, in the most important part of the season, Tua is injured again. The Dolphins need him a lot, but the quarterback might not be able to play in Week 17 and the alarms are going off.

Tua Tagovailoa enters the concussion protocol prior Week 17

There are only two games left in the 2022 NFL regular season, but Tua Tagovailoa's year has been amazing. The quarterback has 3,548 pass yards with 25 touchdowns and only eight interceptions so far, but those numbers might not increase in Week 17.

After Week 16's defeat against the Green Bay Packers, the Miami Dolphins informed that Tua Tagovailoa will enter the concussion protocol for the third time this season (Week 3 and 4)

According to reports, Tagovailoa told doctors on Monday he was feeling concussion-like symptoms, and of course after what happenes in the beginning of the season, the alarms went off.

Mike McDaniel, Dolphins' head coach, announced the news on press conference. He told reporters that Tagovailoa's status will update soon, but if he is not ready for Week 17's matchup against the New England Patriots, Teddy Bridgewater will take his place.

This injury comes at the worst time possible. Miami need these last two wins in order to fight for a Wild Card spot. Bridgewater is a good quarterback, but there's a reason why he's the backup for Tagovailoa, who has led the team to a remarkable 2022 season.