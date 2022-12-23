Los Angeles Rams have already been eliminated from the playoffs after their loss in Green Bay, so it’s not a surprise they took a conservative approach with their stars this season. Find out if Aaron Donald will play for the Super Bowl defending champions vs the Broncos.

The Rams have a very different idea than most other teams in the NFL when it comes to building their roster. They make big swings for superstars, and it paid off with a Super Bowl victory last year having Aaron Donald as the anchor. But the title defense was not what Los Angeles was expecting.

Their season didn’t start very well, although everything got way worse following their bye week. They got there at 3-3, but six losses in a row made it seem impossible to win the championship again. That was confirmed on the last Monday Night Football being eliminated from the playoffs with their defeat vs the Packers.

Injuries have been a big factor in their struggles. The 4-10 record can be explained through Matthew Stafford issues, and then Cooper Kupp joined him in that list. They decided to move both to IR given the season was lost, so that could be a possibility for the Rams with Donald.

Will Aaron Donald be available vs Denver Broncos on week 16?

Donald has been dealing with an ankle injury that limited him the last month. He was forced to miss the games vs Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, and Green Bay Packers. His last appearance was in the 26-10 defeat in Kansas City, and that could have been his last match in a lot of time.

Head coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that the DT will be out against the Broncos. The issue he has didn’t allow him to improve his career-lowproduction of five sacks, and it doesn’t seem that might change. McVay also added that Donald will probably not play again this season given there is nothing to do it for.