NFL teams missing the most family time at Christmas

In the world of NFL, commitment often entails spending key holidays away from family—especially around Christmas. This reality is brought to light through this analysis from the team at Bolavip, which delves into which teams and players have traded in their eggnog for game plans during this festive time.

For many fans, it’s a chance to enjoy standout performances; for players, it’s a missed roast dinner or two.

Spending Christmas away from home might be what it takes to get the job done, but it’s interesting to track which teams find themselves donning helmets instead of Santa hats. While fans are cozied up at home, these NFL warriors hit the field with perhaps just a hint of bah humbug.

Let’s take a closer look at which teams and players have locked in the most Christmas games, wearing cleats where boots with gift-filled stockings could be.

Which NFL Teams Have Missed The Most Amount of Family Time?

When it comes to teams that have seen the least family time over Christmas, the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs top the list with five games each. These teams have clearly had quite a few “Ho-ho-no-shows” at home. Right behind them, the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, and Arizona Cardinals each have played four games.

For these players, Christmas probably feels like just another day in the office.

Even the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, with three games each, have felt the pull of duty over festivity.

Teams Amount of Games Played Dallas Cowboys 5 Kansas City Chiefs 5 Minnesota Vikings 4 Miami Dolphins 4 Green Bay Packers 4 Denver Broncos 4 Baltimore Ravens 4 Arizona Cardinals 4 Pittsburgh Steelers 3 Philadelphia Eagles 3

It’s a tough call between family and football, but these teams have shown that when duty calls, they’re on the field not just for the game, but with the stakes of holiday spirit.

Which Players Have Missed The Most Amount Of Family Time at Christmas?

Zooming in on individual players, a dedicated few have regularly suited up amid the jingling of bells. Players such as Roy Williams, Max Garcia, Javon Hargrave, Isaiah Simmons, Fred Miller, Derrick Mason, DeMarcus Ware, Chris Jones, Brad Hopkins, and Aaron Rodgers have each donned their game-day gear three times during the season of giving. They’ve been pivotal in getting their teams through these festive match-ups—talk about a proactive take on “sleighing” the opposition.

Not all are on the field as often, but players like Zach Ertz, Yosh Nijman, Travis Kelce, Tom Nalen, and Timmy Jernigan have made two appearances each. Their contributions, while fewer, highlight the blend of talent necessary to brave game days during family-centric times.

Player Games Played by Player Roy Williams 3 Max Garcia 3 Javon Hargrave 3 Isaiah Simmons 3 Fred Miller 3 Derrick Mason 3 DeMarcus Ware 3 Chris Jones 3 Brad Hopkins 3 Aaron Rodgers 3 Zach Ertz 2 Yosh Nijman 2 Travis Kelce 2 Tom Nalen 2 Timmy Jernigan 2

These players may miss the traditional trimmings of Christmas at home, but they trade it for the thrill of the game—gifts unwrapped on the field rather than under the tree. This data serves as a reminder of the dedication, and sometimes sacrifices, inherent in the game of football—especially around Christmas. While fans relish the exciting displays of talent, it’s easy to overlook what it means for these stars to anchor team spirits over festive cheers at home.

Methodology

The team here at Bolavip scraped data from Pro Football Reference. Calculating the total number of games played per team and per player from the 1971 season to present.

Rosters were scraped from the same source.