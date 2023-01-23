Only two teams could make it to the Super Bowl, but the big favorites don't always win the games. Home field advantage is key during the Conference Championships. Check here who are the big favorites to win.

The four teams that will play in the AFC and NFC Championship games have already been defined after a hard and exciting Divisional Round where the Chiefs, Bengals, Eagles and 49ers won.

Those four teams were what most expected, but the Jaguars came close on a couple of occasions to eliminating the big favorites, Chiefs, to reach the AFC Conference Championship game.

Another game that was tight during the 2023 Divisional Round was 49ers vs Cowboys in California, for a moment the 49ers had to squeeze their defensive line but in the end they won 19-12.

Who are the two big favorites to win the 2023 Conference Championship titles?

1. Kansas City Chiefs: It is very likely that they will win against the Bengals at home since their record during the regular season playing in Arrowhead was good. The Chiefs' offensive line was the deadliest during the regular season, but in the Divisional Round they had trouble stopping the Jaguars even though they won that game 27-20.

2. San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Shanahan knows what it's like to play in an NFC Conference Championship game, they lost during the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams 20-17. With Brock Purdy the hopes are higher, they are playing better and it seems that Purdy could be the starter in the upcoming season.

The Bengals and Eagles are also big teams but the predictions suggest that they will not be able to stop the offensive power of their rivals.