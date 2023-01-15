The Bengals are closer to their second Super Bowl but it's a long way to the big game, the Ravens have a good and strong offensive line. Check here what will happen.

The Cincinnati Bengals were lethal through most of the 2022 NFL Regular Season, winning twelve games and losing just four. For the second year in a row the Bengals were the best AFC North team.

On the other hand, the Ravens lost the last two games of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-16 and against the Cincinnati Bengals 16-27, but despite those two losses they were able to reach the playoffs with a record of 10-7-0.

That recent Ravens loss to the Bengals could be a determining factor for the Wild Card game, but anything could happen during the 2023 Playoffs.

What happens if the Bengals win the Wild Card game against the Ravens?

If the Cincinnati Bengals win they advance to the Divisional Round where they will have to play the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. The advantage the Bengals have over the Ravens is that Lamar Jackson won't play during the Wild Card round.

The Bengals lost the 2022 Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, but this time the defending champions (Rams) will not be in the playoffs.

This is the second consecutive appearance for Joe Burrow in the Playoffs, very few rookies like him have reached the postseason so quickly.