In the NFL playoffs, the Jaguars visit the Chiefs. Read here to check out what happens if Jacksonville lose to Kansas City in the Divisional round.

The Jaguars are one of the biggest surprises this season. After a 4-8 record, Jacksonville won the next five games to clinch the AFC South. Then, in the Wild Card round, Trevor Lawrence led the third biggest comeback in NFL playoff history to eliminate the Chargers. The Jaguars were down 27-0 and won 31-30. Just amazing.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs had another remarkable season with a 14-3 record and winning the AFC West for a seventh straight year. However, the problem for Kansas City is that two of those three losses came against two teams still alive in the playoffs: Bills and Bengals.

So, the Jaguars remain alive in the NFL playoffs and go for another upset towards the Super Bowl. Read here to find out what happens if Jacksonville lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Jaguars lose against the Chiefs in the Divisional round?

If the Jaguars lose to the Chiefs in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Jacksonville will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.1 seed, Kansas City would advance to the AFC Championship Game. Their next rival could be the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals with two possible scenarios regarding the venue.

If the Bills beat the Bengals in the Divisional round, the Chiefs would face Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game in a neutral site. It's important to remember that the NFL made adjustments to the rules following the Week 17 cancellation of the matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati. In this particular scenario, there would be no home field advantage for the Chiefs.

If the Bengals win over the Bills in the Divisional round, then the Chiefs would host the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Cincinnati didn't get the chance to fight for the No.1 or the No.2 seed, so, in that case, Kansas City would have the advantage of facing Joe Burrow at home.