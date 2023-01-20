Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is already among the head coaches with most postseason wins, but he could tie another legend this weekend. Check out here who are the HC with most playoff victories in NFL history.

History in sports is constantly written and rewritten, and the National Football League isn’t the exception to that rule. In the 2023 NFL playoffs, for instance, many teams, players, and coaches can break records.

Andy Reid has been in the league for a long time, yet he can still add to his brilliant résumé. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach is heading into another postseason, where he can continue increasing his legacy.

Having already established himself as one of the best football coaches, Reid can also improve his winning record in the playoffs if the Chiefs make the championship game. Let’s take a look at where he stands in the top five.

5. Joe Gibbs (17)

One of the greatest coaches in football history, Joe Gibbs led Washington to plenty of success between 1981 and 1992. Under his tutelage, the Redskins went on to win three Super Bowls (1983, 1988, 1992).

Besides, Gibbs also guided the team to four NFC championships. In short, he knew a thing or two about the playoffs, as his Redskins team had a 17-7 record in postseason games.

4. Don Shula (19)

The winningest coach of all time with 347 victories, it’s not a surprise to see Don Shula on the list. Though most of his victories came in the regular season (328), the architect of the only perfect season in NFL history also managed to succeed in the playoffs.

Shula initially struggled in the postseason, leaving the Colts with a 2-3 record that included a shocking loss to the AFL Jets in Super Bowl III. However, he bounced back in great fashion, leading the Dolphins to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances – winning the trophy unbeaten in 1972-73, before retaining the crown in 1973-74. In the end, Shula finished with a 19-17 playoff record.

3. Andy Reid (19)

The Kansas City Chiefs coach is on the verge of surpassing Shula in postseason wins. If his team beats the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Divisional Round, Andy Reid would reach 20 playoff victories.

After failing to take the Philadelphia Eagles to the promised land in a 14-year tenure, Reid finally got his hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2019-20 with the Chiefs. He continued to lead Kansas City to deep runs, improving his playoff record to 19-16.

2. Tom Landry (20)

The Cowboys chose Tom Landry to be their first coach, and it couldn’t have gone better. It was such a wise decision, that Landry went on to be Dallas’ coach for 29 consecutive years (1960-1988), more than any other coach in football history.

In nearly three decades at the helm of America’s Team, Landry delivered two Super Bowls, five NFC championships, as well as 13 division titles. The coach with most consecutive winning seasons (20), Landry had a 20-16 record in the playoffs.

1. Bill Belichick (31)

Unsurprisingly, Bill Belichick is by far the NFL coach with most postseason wins. Leader of one of the greatest dynasties not only in football but in all sports, the longtime Patriots coach has a 31-13 playoff record.

With one win and a defeat during his time with the Browns, Belichick had an unprecedented success in New England, winning 30 playoff games while losing just 12. With six Super Bowl trophies under his belt, he also has more championships than any other coach in NFL history.