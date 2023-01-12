With Wild Card weekend just around the corner, some teams that arrive as underdogs might as well prove to be much better than expected.

Whatever happened during the regular season is now officially in the past. The National Football League has seen some epic playoff runs in its history, and the Super Bowl is just around the corner.

That means that all a team needs is to get hot at the right time, and they might as well reach the ultimate stage. Of course, underdogs will need to travel and go against the best teams in the league, but that's just the way it is.

Injuries, a bad call, o even luck could take a big toll on this season's outcome. Pretty much anything can happen at this point in the season. So, today, we'll let you know about the three likeliest dark horses to make the Super Bowl.

NFL Playoffs: 3 Potential Dark Horses

3. New York Giants

The New York Giants finished the season on a low note, but let's not forget about the fact that this team started off the year with a 7-1 record. Also, they barely beat the Minnesota Vikings, and most insiders agree that the Vikings' record was a bit of a fluke.

The Giants' defense was mostly good, and Daniel Jones had the best season of his career. They also have a difference-maker in Saquon Barkley, and this franchise has been historically solid in the postseason.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers as divisional champions. These teams already squared off early in the season, with Doug Pederson's team taking the victory home.

The Jaguars were one of the hottest teams in the league in the second half of the season, orchestrating an incredible turnaround. Their defense is very, very good, and Trevor Lawrence is finally coming around.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yeah, believe it or not, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially reached Dark Horse status. They barely made the playoffs as divisional champions, but their 8-9 record is far from impressive.

The Bucs have a solid defense, but their running game is non-existent, and their offensive line was dreadful. But they also have that guy Tom Brady who's supposed to be very good in the playoffs, so who knows?