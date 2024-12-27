MLB News: Detroit Tigers confirm the signing of former Juan Soto teammate in the Yankees

Trending topics:
By Ignacio Cairola

The New York Yankees continue to shed players from their roster following the shocking departure of Juan Soto to the New York Mets at the start of the MLB offseason. The Detroit Tigers took notice of the situation and agreed to add a potential key member to the team.

It’s not easy to lose a star of Soto’s caliber, so the Yankees are looking to make room on their roster to bring in a star to match the Mets’ new star. With acquisitions like Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, and Devin Williams, the Yankees is preparing to strengthen their team.

Soto’s former Yankees teammate joining the Tigers is none other than Gleyber Torres, who agreed to a one-year, $15 million contract, according to The Athletic. Torres was a free agent after an up-and-down 2024 season.

Torres has had a fluctuating role in MLB last season. The former Yankees second baseman hit .257/.330/.378 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs in 154 games last season. Previously, the Venezuelan player had turned down an offer from the Washington Nationals.

What place will Torres take in the Tigers?

Torres will join an infield stacked with the likes of Colt Keith and Andy Ibanez at second base. He will also share the lineup with Trey Sweeney, Javier Baez, Jace Jung and Matt Vierling. The former Yankees infielder gives the Tigers additional depth at right field.

Yankees ready to make bold move to replace Juan Soto

The Yankees are looking to bolster their roster with the addition of an MLB All-Star. In that regard, the New York organization is close to finalizing its “Plan B” with the signing of left-handed reliever Tanner Scott. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Scott could command a $54 million contract.

