The offseason will be very important for the Miami Dolphins. The AFC East team has to make a decision about Tua Tagovailoa's future, and reportedly they don't want to exercise the quarterback's 5th-year option.

Tua Tagovailoa's rookie contract is near to expire. The Miami Dolphins are now looking for options regarding the quarterback's situation and it has been reported that they don't want to exercise the 5th-year clause he has.

2022 was the best year so far for Tagovailoa with the Dolphins. He had a 8-5 record, threw for 3548 yards, completed 259 passes out of 400 attempts, with 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

The 5th-overal pick of the 2020 NFL Draft really showed a huge improvement. However, the Miami Dolphins have to make a decision on whether he should continue with them in 2023.

Report: Dolphins are trying to avoid the 5th-year option for Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins picked Tua Tagovailoa in 2020 even though there were tons of doubts about him. He immediately changed things for good and now the AFC East team is finally competing in a very tough Division.

In 2023, he will end his 4-year deal with the Dolphins, but there's a 5th-year option in his contract for 2024. Now, the Dolphins have addressed this matter as they don't want to exercise that clause.

General manager Chris Grier spoke during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine about Tagovailoa's situation. The Dolphins have two months to decide if they are going to execute the fifth-year option, but they really want to avoid that.

"Yeah, I think all options [are on the table] like I said, we'll go through it here and we're going to spend a lot of time here," Grier said. "And that's a good thing, is we're not rushed to make anything right now. And so we'll be in touch with Tua's representatives and Mike [McDaniel] and I and Brandon [Shore] will sit and Steve [Ross] and we'll make a push for things and we'll talk and we'll see where they stand.

"But like I said, we're very excited for him. The strides he made this year with Mike and the offense, you guys have been here and seen it. It was really exciting. And to see the work he's put in that you guys don't see at the facility and around, it's been really incredible. And the dialogue between him and Mike just talking football. I've never heard as much football as he talks about Mike and stuff he sees even from other games. It's pretty cool to see."

The general manager added that the team's front office will work on a contract extension this summer in order to have Tagovailoa for more years at Miami. In case they don't reach an agreement, the fifth-year option would guarantee Tua $23.2 million for 2024.