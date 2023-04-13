The Washington Commanders have lost a potential buyer. According to reports, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has no current intentions of bidding for the NFC East team despite an initial interest.

It seems like a matter of time to see the Washington Commanders under a new ownership, but it doesn't look like Jeff Bezos will be part of it. The latest reports inform that the CEO of Amazon has no current intentions of bidding for the NFC East team.

The Washington Commanders have suffered a lot recently. They have struggled to find the right path and, even though they had a decent 2022 NFL season, they need a massive change to finally succeed.

According to multiple reports, Dan Snyder is interested in selling the team. There are at least three groups that will bid for the Commanders, however, Amazon seems to be leaving the race soon.

Jeff Bezos has no current intentions of buying the Commanders

The Commanders have increased their value since Dan Snyder took the team in 1999. However, the businessman is no longer interested in being part of the NFL and he wants to sell the franchise this year.

During the entire 2022 season, multiple groups let Snyder know their intentions of buying the team. One of those included Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, but not anymore.

According to the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has made up his mind and won't bid for the Commanders. The founder of Amazon is a football lover and wants a team, but his financial team thinks is not the best idea.

Bezos hired the investment firm of Allen & Company to evaluate if this move was the best. It seems like the report was not what he expected and that's why he won't bid for the Commanders soon.