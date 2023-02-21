Derek Carr visited his second team to search for a suitable landing spot. According to reports, the New York Jets have a very good meeting with him, but now it has been revealed they made an irrefusable offer to the quarterback in order to add him soon.

Even though Derek Carr is set to go through a long process in order to select his new team, it seems like the New York Jets have made a bold move in order to sign him soon. The AFC East squad has reportedly made a very ambitipus offer to the quarterback that he may see as irrefusable.

The New York Jets desperately need a veteran quarterback. Zach Wilson will have to embrace his backup role as the AFC East squad is very interested in signing a more experienced player for the position.

There are two big names available for them: Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr. This last one has already talked with the team's front office and, according to reports, the meeting went so well that the Jets might have selected their future quarterback.

Report: Jets made an irrefusable offer to Derek Carr to sign him

Derek Carr is one of the most interesting free agents this offseason. He was released by the Las Vegas Raiders and he wants to continue playing, but the landing spot must be suitable for him.

After visiting the Saints, the 31-year-old quarterback had another meeting scheduled with the Jets. New York is moving on from Zach Wilson and wants a veteran quarterback for the 2023 season, so Carr is a really good option for them.

The first reports said that Carr's visit went very well, but now it has been revealed the reason why. According to ESPN, the Jets told Derek that if he comes to New York and wins the Super Bowl he could become a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The Jets have only won the Vince Lombardi trophy once, when they defeated the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. It would be a win-win situation for both parties, but the offer might sound easier than it really is.