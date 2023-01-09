With Aaron Rodgers once again contemplating his future, we take a look at three potential teams for him to choose for the 2023 NFL season.

Death, taxes, and Aaron Rodgers making it all about himself late in the season. The Green Bay Packers were playing for a spot in the playoffs on Sunday night, yet people only talked about the quarterback's future.

Rodgers didn't do much to ease that situation after the game. He claimed that he's going to contemplate what's next for him, with people speculating if he'll finally leave the organization after this season.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of the three likeliest teams for the multi-time MVP. But if the past has taught us anything about Rodgers is that it'll be a while before we get any clarity on this matter.

NFL News: Potential Teams For Aaron Rodgers In 2023

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have made a habit out of pursuing overpaid veteran QBs way past their primes. Rodgers is still playing at an elite level, so he doesn't check that last box. Or does he? most likely if he chooses to join this team.

Of course, the Colts are in a tough spot, coaching-wise, and they're not likely to pull off a Denver Broncos and sign Nathaniel Hackett to appease him. But they've been a QB away from being a legit threat for years now.

2. New York Jets

The New York Jets were much better this season. Their defense was lights out for most of the campaign, their young players were quite impressive, and it's evident that their near-perfect offseason paid off.

But Zach Wilson cost them over and over. He's not an NFL-caliber player, at least not now. Mike White was better, but he's not that special, either. They could be a legit Super Bowl contender with Rodgers in town.

1. Green Bay Packers

And, of course, the likeliest scenario seems to be another drama-filled season with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers continues to tease about leaving Wisconsin, but he keeps coming back, so why would this time be any different?

He has a solid relationship with Matt LaFleur, and he finally developed some chemistry with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. At this point, it's hard to trust him when he talks about walking away.