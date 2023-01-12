After suffering serious problems at quarterback in 2022, the New York Jets are expected to make a move this offseason. Team owner Woody Johnson, in fact, may have hinted at a possible move for Aaron Rodgers.

Robert Saleh did everything he could to turn the Jets around, but the team's inconsistency at quarterback proved costly. Once again, New York missed out on the playoffs and a change under center appears inevitable.

Zach Wilson lost his job during the 2022 NFL season, only recovering his spot when Mike White got injured. Joe Flacco also failed to impress, which is why the Jets are predicted to have a new signal-caller by Week 1 of 2023.

One of the biggest talking points this week has been the future of Aaron Rodgers, since the Packers star suggested his time in Green Bay may have come to an end. In the event he leaves, Jets owner Woody Johnson will probably pick up the phone—considering his latest comments.

Jets owner admits team is ready to spend for veteran QB

"Absolutely," Johnson said when asked whether the Jets are willing to spend big bucks to upgrade at quarterback, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "That's the missing piece," the team owner added.

With Rodgers hinting at a possible departure from Green Bay in 2023, the timing couldn't be better for Johnson to make a move. The 4x MVP suggested his future with the team will be up to the Packers' brass, so only time will tell whether the Jets have a real opportunity here.

Meanwhile, Johnson also showed support for Wilson despite his struggles. “No, I don’t think we did everything the right way," he said on how the team developed Wilson, admitting the team should have added a veteran quarterback before.

Whether it's Rodgers or other quarterback, Wilson has already issued a strong warning. “I’m going to make that dude’s life hell in practice every day," he said. There's a long way to go, but it already looks like the Jets will be a team to watch next season.