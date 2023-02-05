The deadline for the Las Vegas Raiders to trade Derek Carr is near, but now the AFC West squad is set to receive an unexpected offer for the quarterback before their time is up.

Derek Carr could land in the NFC South for the 2023 season

The Raiders are running out of time with Derek Carr. They must select a good landing spot for him before February 15 or he willl be cut and Las Vegas would not get anything for him.

But now, they may receive an unexpected offer for their quarterback this week.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the New Orleans Saints are interested in Derek Carr and are set to make a move for him this week. It is uncertain what are the Raiders asking for his quarterback, but the NFC South team seems to have what they are looking for in order to sign him.

The Saints have struggled a lot since Drew Brees left the team in 2020. Neither Jameis Winston nor Andy Dalton were able to lead the team and that's why they are trying to add another experienced, but more trustworthy, quarterback for the 2023 season.