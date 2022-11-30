When Tom Brady's name is mentions in Boston, everyone gets excited. Well, now he could be returning to the New England Patriots and this is what we know so far about this rumor.

NFL Rumors: Will Tom Brady return to the Patriots? This is what we know so far

The Bill Belichick-Tom Brady dynasty lasted for almost 20 years and it could return again to the NFL. According to the rumors, the quarterback could leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soon in order to rejoin the New England Patriots and look for another Super Bowl ring in Boston.

Tom Brady entered the NFL in the last picks of the 2000 NFL Draft. He is probably the most successfull underdog the league has seen as he has won seven Super Bowl rings; six of them with the New England Patriots.

But after a couple of seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it seems like Brady wants to relive the past. Now, the rumors say he could be returning to the New England Patriots and this is what we know about it.

Report: Tom Brady could be returning the New England Patriots in 2023

Tom Brady wants to continue his career for at least one more year, but it is uncertain where. The quarterback seems to be comfortable with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he might change his idea soon.

According to The Athletic, Tom Brady could be targeting a return to the New England Patriots in 2023. He wants to play for Bill Belichick again and probably end his career with the team that drafted him.

The Patriots have more than $100 million in cap space for 2023, which could be used to sign Tom Brady and give him the weapons he needs to fight for the Super Bowl next year.

The rumors say this move could change things for Mac Jones, The Patriots quarterback might be included in the trade and he could be playing for the Buccaneers next season as he has not lived up to the expectations in New England.