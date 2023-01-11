Quay Walker was ejected after shoving a trainer from the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Here, check out what would be the sanctions by the NFL for the Packers' linebacker.

The Packers' season ended in total disappointment after last Sunday's loss against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Week 18. After a 4-8 start, Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers made a remarkable comeback to put themselves in position to control their destiny. However, again in a crucial elimination game at home, Matt LaFleur's team failed.

One of the scenes in the game with the Lions which reflected Green Bay's frustration was Quay Walker pushing a trainer from Detroit's staff when he entered the field to help an injured player. As a consequence, the 22-year old linebacker was ejected for a second time this season.

Now, though the Packers are eliminated, there's a lot of expectation about the possible punishment for Quay Walker. It's a very sensitive moment for the NFL considering trainers and medical staff just saved Damar Hamlin's life with immediate assistance precisely on the field at Cincinnati. Read here to find out the possible sanctions for Walker.

What are the sanctions for Quay Walker after pushing a trainer of the Lions?

After the incident, Quay Walker went to social media and apologized for what happened. “I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then, I've questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!”

The first ejection this season for Quay Walker came when he pushed a member of the Bills' staff in Week 8 when the trainer was trying to help him off the ground. Then, in Week 18, it happened again facing the Detroit Lions.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Quay Walker is not expected to be suspended after the incident in the game with the Lions. Even though he shoved a trainer, the maximum sanction could be a fine.