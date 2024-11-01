MLB News: Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. sends strong message to Juan Soto on free agency choice

Star Juan Soto's New York Yankees teammate, Jazz Chisholm Jr., has sent him a strong message about choosing his next MLB team.

After an impressive season, in which the Yankees managed to reach the World Series, the focus now shifts to Juan Soto‘s future. The star outfielder is entering free agency, with several teams expressing interest in acquiring his talents.

Teams such as the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are also eager to sign Soto. These franchises have the financial resources to offer lucrative contracts and could present serious competition for the Yankees.

Following the painful World Series defeat, Chisholm Jr. expressed his hope that Soto would remain with the team: “He’s got brothers here that love him a lot, and we’ve built something here,” he told SNY, as posted on X.

Is it possible that Soto will stay with the Yankees?

Soto’s future is one of the most important topics in MLB. His talent and youth make him one of the league’s most coveted players. Yankees fans are hopeful that Soto will choose to stay in New York and continue to lead the team to future success.

When asked if he would consider re-signing with the Yankees if the offer were substantial, Soto responded, “We gotta sit down and look at it whenever we have a chance with my agent. We’ll see what we’re gonna do.”

Soto’s message to MLB Teams

Juan Soto was relatively clear regarding his future and sent a bold message to every MLB team: “We’re going to be available to every team. I feel like every team has the same opportunity,” Soto said. “I don’t want to say anybody has the advantage because, at the end of the day, we’re going to look at what we have and how much they want me.”