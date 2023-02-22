The franchise tag window is already open for those teams who want to get ahead of the schedule, but there is still some time left. Check out who are the five players most likely to be tagged.

Front offices have a last-resource tool to keep a player before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. It has its advantages and disadvantages for teams, but the franchise tag is a way to be sure you are not losing a star for free. Some accepted while others might refuse to play under it depending on each individual situation.

The window opened last Tuesday, February 21 and will remain available until March 7th. If a player with an expiring contract doesn’t receive either the franchise tag or the transition tag by then, he will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 15.

For those who receive it the talks for a potential extension can extend a bit more, with July 15 being the deadline. This year there are a lot of superstars that could be heading in this direction because contract extensions don’t seem easy for them. These are the top 5 players that could receive the franchise tag in the coming days.

What players could receive the franchise tag?

5. Tony Pollard – Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers of using the franchise tag. In fact, they have been one of teams that have used it the most lately. DeMarcus Lawrence received it twice, but he only played under that designation once since he then got an extension. TE Dalton Schultz did so last year, although the main example is Dak Prescott.

The quarterback was designated as a franchise player in 2020, the year he suffered a gruesome injury. This seems to be the path for the running back as well. The massive extension the team gave Ezekiel Elliott in 2019 still has a lot of weight, so they must be inclined to that instead of giving a long-term contract to someone that plays this position. Pollard deserves a raise after being the most explosive back in the roster.

4. Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders made an unfortunate decision a year ago regarding the future of the RB. They picked him in the first round of the 2019 draft, so they had the fifth-year option to keep player for a relatively cheap investment. However, the running back had a lot of injuries that led the franchise to decline it. Jacobs instead of regressing put up the best numbers since he is a professional. He was named a first-team All-Pro for leading the league in rushing with 1,653 yards.

3. Orlando Brown Jr. – Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers mainly because they couldn’t protect Patrick Mahomes. Their plan to revamp the offensive line included a big trade with the Baltimore Ravens to get the disgruntled player. Brown Jr. had the dream of being a left tackle, so he requested to be moved since he was locked to the right side in Baltimore.

Kansas City made a deal with their AFC opponents to solidify the most important position of the line. But they haven’t been able to agree on a contract extension with him since then. Brown already played on the franchise tag last season, so this wouldn’t be surprising. Securing the blind side protector of the NFL MVP is the priority for Andy Reid.

2. Daniel Jones/Saquon Barkley – New York Giants

The Giants have the hardest decision to make in the NFL in this situation. New York had the same thought process about Jones than the one of Las Vegas with Jacobs. They could have picked up the quarterback’s fifth-year option, though they didn’t. His progress under new head coach Brian Daboll puts them now in a rough spot.

Barkley had that option accepted a year prior to evaluate his performance last season. The running back also had an enormous leap compared to his previous two injury-filled campaigns, although he is about to become an unrestricted free agent. Saquon reportedly isn’t close in the contract extension talks with the team. Jones is said to be asking a lofty salary to remain there. What will they do with their top offensive weapons if they don’t get extensions is uncertain.

1. Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

The player that could shift the league power rankings is not Aaron Rodgers. Having a young quarterback with an expiring contract is not something common in the NFL, especially for a former MVP of his age. In a normal situation the Ravens should give Jackson a massive contract extension to give the franchise stability. But the problem for them is what a divisional rival did a year ago.

With the fully guaranteed contract that Deshaun Watson received from the Cleveland Browns the benchmark is now higher. Jackson rejected a huge offer before last season began because he wanted to match those conditions, something the front office didn’t want. Either if they decide to trade him away or both sides agree on an extension, the franchise tag seems obvious to buy time for any of those negotiations.

Other candidates: QB Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, DT Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles.