While the question for San Francisco seems to be whether Brock Purdy will take Trey Lance's job, 49ers legend Joe Montana wants to see another starting quarterback in 2023.

The 49ers went further than predicted for a team starting its third-string quarterback. Brock Purdy was selected with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, yet he managed to defy the odds by taking San Francisco to the NFC Championship game.

'Mr. Irrelevant'—a nickname that no longer makes sense—was just win away from taking the Niners to Super Bowl LVII, but an elbow injury during the loss to the Eagles limited his possibilities.

Either way, Purdy has certainly made a name for himself in the league and won the team's trust moving forward. While the discussion for the starting quarterback role in 2023 seems to revolve between him and Trey Lance, Joe Montana wants another signal-caller to take the reins.

49ers legend Joe Montana wants Jimmy Garoppolo as San Francisco's QB1 in 2023

"I start Jimmy [Garoppolo]," Montana said on the "Open Mike" podcast, via CBS Sports. "He has won a lot of games. I can't say the same for Trey. You don't know that from him. I don't think it's hard -- I think you just start Jimmy.

"He still won a lot of games before he got hurt, right?" Montana added. "And so he put [Purdy] in that position to be able to go on that run, to begin with. So, you handed a guy a team, sort of like somebody else I know got handed a good team. You've got to go with the guy who's been winning the games and gets the offense and go from there."

Montana may have a point, but Jimmy G's days in the Bay Area seem to be numbered. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has openly admitted he doesn't see a scenario where Garoppolo comes back in 2023, so we'll probably see him with another uniform next season.