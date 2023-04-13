The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It is unlikely that they trade up, so the AFC South team has decided which quarterback to select in that position, and it's not CJ Stroud.

The 2023 NFL Draft is coming up soon, and the Indianapolis Colts hold the 4th-overall pick. Fans are wondering which quarterback they will choose, but it appears that the team's front office has already made a decision, and it will not be CJ Stroud.

Since Andrew Luck's departure, the Colts have struggled to find a decent quarterback. Five years later, they have the opportunity to pick a top prospect witht he 4th-overall pick.

As of today, it appears that indianapolis will remain in the No. 4 position in the updated 2023 NFL Draft order. It is expected that the Panthers and Texans will select quarterbacks at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, so the Colts are preparing for whichever player remains available.

Colts have decided which quarterback to pick at No. 4 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Shen Steichen will be in charge of picking who he thinks is the best prospect for the Indianapolis Colts. It seems like the new head coach will have to choose a new quarterback, hoping that the new player improves their offense immediately.

Recently, it was rumored that the Colts wanted to save Lamar Jackson from the Ravens. However, they are no longer interested in him and the team's front office has decided to draft a quarterback this year.

Indianapolis has the No. 4 spot in the upcoming Draft. It is expected that the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans both select quarterbacks, but the Colts are confident they could pick an elite player for the position as the Arizona Cardinals (No. 3) already have Kyler Murray as QB1 and they don't need another one.

And now it seems like the team's front office has decided who to pick. According to ESPN's Matt Miller, the Colts will draft Will Levis if he's still available. In the Mock Drafts, the Panthers would choose Bryce Young, while the Texans would go for CJ Stroud.

Anthony Richardson surprised everybody during the NFL Combine, but the Colts prefer Levis. However, if the Cardinals trade their 3rd-overall pick to another team (Las Vegas Raiders are rumored), it would change everything for Indianapolis.