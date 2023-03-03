Patrick Mahomes became one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history at a young age, and he said that apart from Andy Reid, another head coach in the league has helped him to improve.

With Tom Brady stepping away from the gridiron and Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl victory, we're witnessing the end of an era and the beginning of a new one.

At 27, the Texas Tech product seems to have everything to continue writing history in the NFL. Not only does he have the talent or the potential to keep on thriving, but he also seems to be at the perfect place for it.

Andy Reid has so far done a great job by getting the best out of Mahomes, but he may not be the only head coach who helped him grow. In fact, the quarterback himself suggested another respected coach taught him a big lesson.

Patrick Mahomes explains how Patriots HC Bill Belichick helped him to improve

“I played the Patriots in New England my first year, and they were doing like this weird, we call it like the 40 up front, where they don’t really have a true nose guard," Mahomes said in an appearance on New Heights, via PatriotsWire.

"They kind of have double splits," he continued. "They have linebackers kind of playing like D linemen and some of that stuff. I remember being back there like, ‘I have no idea what to do to get these five guys blocked.’ And then ever since then, I mean thanks coach Belichick, because ever since then, dude, if the blitz protection plan isn’t perfect and I don’t feel perfect going into the game with it, I don’t feel prepared.”

One doesn't always need to work with the best to learn, facing them can also give you a lot to think about. In Mahomes' case, facing Bill Belichick changed the way he prepares for games. And it's safe to say it had a great impact for the quarterback.