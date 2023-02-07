Before he makes a decision on his future, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed he will go through a particular process to have a clearer idea about what to do next.

Even in the Super Bowl week, Aaron Rodgers finds ways to steal the headlines. The Packers quarterback has been all over the news since putting his future in Green Bay in question, something that NFL fans became used to in the last few years.

The four-time MVP looked ready to leave the team in 2021, when he was the center of a months-long saga before he ultimately agreed to come back. Rodgers once again flirted with a departure in 2022, but ended up signing a massive extension instead.

Now, even with many years—and millions—left on his contract, he's not sure he'll return to Green Bay either. Rodgers has already been linked with a number of teams, but before making any decision, he'll isolate himself for a few days.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to do isolation retreat as he contemplates his NFL future

"I think it's going to be important to get through this week, and then to take my isolation retreat," Rodgers said on his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, via Bleacher Report. "Just to be able to contemplate all things my future, and then make a decision that's best for me moving forward in the highest interests of my happiness.

"It's four nights of complete darkness. ... You can leave. If you can't do it, you can just walk out the door. But it's a darkness retreat. And I've had a number of friends who have done it, and had some profound experiences. It's something that's been on my radar for a few years now and I thought it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season, so it's been on the calendar for months and months and months. And it's coming up in a couple weeks."

After many years of playing at the highest level for the same team, Rodgers certainly has a big decision to make. He already said he won't take the $60m he's due in 2023, if he returns to the Packers it would be with a restructured contract.

Meanwhile, the Jets or Raiders have been heavily linked with him. But he doesn't even know if he'll continue playing football yet. This process maybe gives Rodgers some clarity. After all, he already went through other experiences that helped him in the past.