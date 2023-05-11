As the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs get the honor to host the first game of the season. However, almost no one expected this rival for Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in a span of only four years. This could be the start of a long dynasty in the NFL thanks to a generational player such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Even with an ankle injury during the playoffs, Mahomes crowned an MVP season with a remarkable comeback the title game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Andy Reid has the pieces for going back-to-back.

As a consequence, the NFL has a lot of prime-time games for the Chiefs during the 2023 regular season. However, in an incredible turn of events, Patrick Mahomes and company will face a team nobody expected.

What will be the first game of the 2023 NFL season?

NFL tradition dictates the defending champions have to appear in the opening game of the season. That's why the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7 (8:20 PM ET).

The Detroit Lions had a remarkable season in the second year of Dan Campbell as head coach of the team. Though 2021 was very difficult with a 3-13-1 record, 2022 was a totally different story. Furthermore, Jared Goff proved himself as a true franchise quarterback for the future.

The Lions were 1-6 at one point in the season, but then they won eight of their last ten games to climb back in the playoff hunt. However, a Seahawks' victory at home against the Rams in Week 18 eliminated them prior to their amazing win at Lambeau Field in the final game of the regular season.