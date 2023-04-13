With the 2023 NFL season in sight, New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe recently made comments that may draw the attention of head coach Bill Belichick.

Many things have been said about the Patriots' quarterback job in the last few weeks. Not only because of Lamar Jackson's trade request from the Ravens, but also because of the Mac Jones trade rumors.

Following a complicated season for New England's offense, the Alabama product has reportedly been shopped to a number of teams this offseason. But even if he wasn't, it looks like his job in Foxborough isn't completely safe.

Jones was already benched at some point last year, and his future with the team may depend on what happens in 2023. In the meantime, Bailey Zappe made it clear he's ready to take the reins.

Bailey Zappe says he's ready to be the Patriots QB1: 'It's coach Belichick's decision'

“If my opportunity presents itself, like I’ve been saying, I’m going to take full advantage of it,” Zappe said Wednesday, as quoted by Patriots Wire. “I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win.

"That’s what they all can say from that standpoint. It’s coach [Bill] Belichick’s decision, whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I’m ready and take advantage of it.”

Zappe did better than predicted when given the chance in 2022, but eventually went back to his backup role. And unless Jones silences all his doubters, Zappe may have another opportunity.