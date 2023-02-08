Philadelphia Eagles take on Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale for the 2023 Super Bowl LVII. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the 2023 Super Bowl LVII. This game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The key to winning this game is for the offensive lines to be strong and smart. Here is all the detailed information about this Super Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Eagles went all the way to Super Bowl 57 just as they were expected to after that top notch season start with a big winning streak. They have a defensive line capable of stopping any play but during the Super Bowl things could be more complicated.

Kansas City Chiefs back for another big game, this time they are big favorites and they are likely to win this game as well as they are likely to lose another Super Bowl back-to-back. The last time they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When will Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs be played?

Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs play for the 2023 Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The two best quarterbacks of the season are ready to win the big title.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs in the US

This game for the 2023 Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday, February 12, will be broadcast in the US by FOX, NFL Network, Fox Deportes (Español)