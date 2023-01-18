In the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2023, the Phialdelphia Eagles host the New York Giants. Read here to check out date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The Philadelphia Eagles meet the New York Giants in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2023. Here you will find details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Eagles were clearly the best team in the NFL after an impressive 13-1 record. Then, Jalen Hurts got injured and two consecutive losses with the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans put at risk what seemed to be a sure NFC East title. However, the 24-year old quarterback came back in Week 18 to beat the Giants. Even with a 14-3 record and a divisional championship, many experts believe the Eagles are not the favorites in the NFC with teams on the rise such as the San Francisco 49ers. The lack of experience is one of the arguments which could play against Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the Giants are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. Thanks to a 9-7-1 record, New York were back in the playoffs for the first time in six years and in the Wild Card round eliminated the Vikings at Minnesota. That's why Brian Daboll is a huge candidate to win the award as Coach of the Year.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants: Date

The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2023 on Saturday, January 21 at 8:15 PM (ET). The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants in the US

In the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2023, the new York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is FOX.