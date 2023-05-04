Lamar Jackson is thrilled about his new juicy contract with the Baltimore Ravens. After signing the deal, the quarterback promised to hit a milestone that no one in NFL history has ever reached.

After a long time of uncertainty, Lamar Jackson has finally inked his long-term deal with the Baltimore Ravens. He got the contract he was looking for, so now the quarterback has promised to hit a milestone that no one in NFL history has ever reached to prove his value.

The waiting is over for Lamar Jackson. Earlier this year, the Ravens place the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. He was looking for a team willing to trade for him, but no club was interested in giving away two first-round picks for the quarterback.

Lamar Jackson makes a bold promise that no quarterback has fulfilled before

Although it seemed like the Ravens were not going to give him a contract extension, they did. Now, the quarterback is the highest-paid player in the NFL , so he wants to prove everyone why he's worthy of those

Lamar Jackson signed a 5-year, $260 million deal today. He finally got the contract extension he was seeking, but now the quarterback bears the responsibility of proving the Ravens that thet made the right move.

During his five-year tenure in the NFL, Jackson has thrown for 12,209 yards, 101 touchdowns, 38 interceptions, and 1,055 passes completed out of 1,655 attempts (63.7%), but he wants more.

After signing his deal, Jackson talked to reporters about the upcoming challenges for him. The 26-year-old wants to hit a milestone no quarterback has ever achieved in one season: to throw more than 6,000 yards.

"I'm very eager... I want to throw for 6,000 yards... we've got the guys to do it," Jackson said. "I just want to do that because no one has ever done it, and we have the weapons to do it."

The Ravens depth chart is stacked with talent to help Lamar Jackson hit that milestone. Nelson Agholor, Odell Beckham Jr., and Zay Flowers (drafted) are the newcomers, joining top players like Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews as targets for the quarterback.

