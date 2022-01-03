After what could've been his final home game with the Seattle Seahawks, an emotional Russell Wilson looked back into the season.

All great things eventually come to an end, especially in football. For the first time in his amazing career, Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks finished the season with a losing record, missing the playoffs again.

Moreover, Wilson struggled with injuries throughout the year and even when healthy, he looked far from the explosive dual-threat quarterback he had been to this day, raising questions about his future in the league.

Now, the Seahawks are likely to go through a rebuild and will have no use for the 33-year-old gunslinger. Even so, it doesn't seem like he's ready to leave or looking forward to forcing a tread right now:

NFL News: Russell Wilson Opens Up On 'Tough' Season

“Obviously we can’t do it not being in the playoffs right now," Wilson said, per the New York Post. "But I think that most importantly, it takes a lot of effort, it takes a lot of things, it takes a lot of pieces. I think we have a good amount of those pieces, a lot of them. It’s been a tough season.”

Wilson Rules Out Retirement, Knows His Future Is Uncertain

Then again, Wilsob can't control his fate. The Seahawks could elect to move him and there will be plenty of suitors for his services, which is why he recently claimed that he could only focus on the present:

“I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game. But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL," Wilson said, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. "I’m just focused on today and getting better today. That’s my goal. I love this city and I love this moment. I love these guys and we gotta make sure we get better today. That’s all that matters."

Wilson once said that his goal was to win three more Super Bowls, and that's just not going to happen in Seattle. He's one of the best to ever do it but it seems like he's reaching the backside of his prime, so the least he can hope for is to play for a contender before hanging the cleats.