The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in the NFC, and arguably the most dominant in the whole NFL, so they should cap the season off with a win in Super Bowl LVII.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a near-perfect couple of months in the offseason. They excelled in the NFL Draft by adding A.J. Brown, just when most people thought they were ready to move on from Jalen Hurts.

Hurts proved the naysayers wrong by having an MVP-caliber season when he was healthy. And even when things got hard for Nick Sirianni's team, the rest of the guys stepped up and carried him to a safe haven.

Now, they have a chance to cap the season off with the ultimate prize: The Vince Lombardi trophy. And today, we're going to give you guys three reasons why the Eagles should take that award home.

3 Reasons Why Eagles Will Win Super Bowl LVII

Talent

GM Howie Roseman deserves his very own statue outside of Lincoln Financial Field Stadium. He put together a clinic over the past year to stack his team with more talent than any other franchise in the league.

While the Chiefs may have the best players in several positions, the Eagles outnumber them in terms of how many great talents they have. You could make a case for them having two full rosters right now.

Offensive Line

Jason Kelce is perhaps the greatest Center of all time. And the Eagles have a historically-dominant offensive line that has allowed a grand total of just 11 sacks throughout the whole season.

Not only that gives Jalen Hurts plenty of time and room to move and work his magic, but it also opens plenty of gaps for the running game. The Chiefs' defense was vulnerable against the run all year.

Pass-rush

And last but not least, the Eagles also have one of the best pass-rushing units in the game right now. Their front seven wroke havoc week in and week out en route to 70 sacks, which would be a record for a Super Bowl-winning team.

A couple of years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on a clinic and proved how to disrupt the Chiefs' offense by pressuring Patrick Mahomes nearly 30 times. That could be the case again in Super Bowl LVII.