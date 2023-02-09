It’s Super Bowl LVII week, and all eyes are on the game the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play on Sunday. Here, check out how many fans will attend the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here. The 2022-23 NFL season concludes with the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII when the Chiefs take on the Eagles in Arizona.

Kansas City took down Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game to make its third Super Bowl trip in four years. Will Patrick Mahomes get his hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy again?

Philadelphia, on the other hand, has proven that its fantastic regular season performance was no coincidence. Now, Jalen Hurts will try and get the job done after having his team conquer the NFC. Nobody wants to miss this exciting game, which is why we’ll see a packed State Farm Stadium.

How many fans will attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona?

Nearly 73,000 fans are expected to attend the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12.

This venue, known as University of Phoenix stadium until 2018, has already hosted two Super Bowls: the Patriots’ win over the Seahawks in 2015 and the Giants’ victory against New England in 2008.

Though the stadium’s original capacity is 63,400 spectators, it can expand for mega events such as the Super Bowl. Therefore, the State Farm Stadium will probably push its capacity to the limit for a crowded Super Bowl LVII.