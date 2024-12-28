NFL News: Jared Goff loses key receiver ahead of Lions showdown with 49ers at Levi’s Stadium

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are gearing up for their Monday, December 30th game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, but the visitors will have to take the field without one of their standout receivers this season.

According to the latest injury report, wide receiver Kalif Raymond will be unavailable for the Lions-49ers matchup due to a foot injury, sidelining him for at least a week. Raymond, listed behind Tim Patrick on the depth chart, has been a key contributor for the team.

Notably, Raymond delivered a spectacular 90-yard punt return touchdown earlier this season. To date, he has recorded 27 punt returns and contributed 204 yards, 16 receptions, and two touchdowns as a receiver—the most recent coming in Week 8 against the Titans.

Developing story…