Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jared Goff loses key receiver ahead of Lions showdown with 49ers at Levi’s Stadium

The Detroit Lions are set to play their second-to-last game of the season on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, but the challenge intensifies as Jared Goff will be without one of his key offensive weapons to catch passes.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesJared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

By Richard Tovar

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are gearing up for their Monday, December 30th game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, but the visitors will have to take the field without one of their standout receivers this season.

According to the latest injury report, wide receiver Kalif Raymond will be unavailable for the Lions-49ers matchup due to a foot injury, sidelining him for at least a week. Raymond, listed behind Tim Patrick on the depth chart, has been a key contributor for the team.

Notably, Raymond delivered a spectacular 90-yard punt return touchdown earlier this season. To date, he has recorded 27 punt returns and contributed 204 yards, 16 receptions, and two touchdowns as a receiver—the most recent coming in Week 8 against the Titans.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Joe Burrow sends clear message and warning about Bengals after win against Broncos
NFL

Joe Burrow sends clear message and warning about Bengals after win against Broncos

NFL News: Patriots' Jerod Mayo addresses controversial decision to start Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Chargers
NFL

NFL News: Patriots' Jerod Mayo addresses controversial decision to start Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Chargers

Dolphins’ playoff hopes stay alive with Joe Burrow’s help, but the path remains tough
NFL

Dolphins’ playoff hopes stay alive with Joe Burrow’s help, but the path remains tough

Lionel Messi's new Argentine teammate? Inter Miami reportedly negotiating for La Liga winger
Soccer

Lionel Messi's new Argentine teammate? Inter Miami reportedly negotiating for La Liga winger

Better Collective Logo